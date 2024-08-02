TechRap unRap: The new Galaxy Z Flip6 is getting updated AI features

You’ll never take another bad selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6’s AI-powered FlexCam with Auto Zoom!

FlexCam with Auto Zoom is an AI feature that Samsung has added to its Galaxy line of devices, and it’s built for people who like taking selfies, especially solo travelers! Using AI, the phone’s camera automatically adjusts its framing to help you take a better selfie. The camera studies your position and your background, and then either zooms in or out to help you take a better shot.

And to better support these AI tools, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 also has an improved battery life (from 3,700 mAh in the Flip5 to 4,000 mAh in the Flip6).

Samsung also has several promos in store. Enhanced trade-in offers are up for grabs as eligible devices get up to P15,000 trade-in incentive on top of the appraised value when you trade in your old device for the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 or Galaxy Z Fold6. Every purchase also comes with a free Galaxy Watch FE or a Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm respectively.

Complete your new era with the latest Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra at 30% off and the Galaxy Buds3 series at 50% off when you bundle any one of these products with the Galaxy Z Flip6 or Galaxy Z Fold6.

Get up to 10% off with your credit card from participating banks, all at 0% installment for 24 months. Stay worry-free and enjoy FREE 6 months of Samsung Care+ on your device or you can opt to upgrade to a 1-year Samsung Care+ plan for 50% off or a 2-year plan at 25% off if you purchase at Samsung Care+ participating stores. These offers are available until August 31, 2024. – Rappler.com

