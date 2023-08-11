WATCH: Best Buddies Philippines’ ‘Permission to Dance’ Night

Funds raised from the event will be channeled towards leadership training, social activities for individuals of all ages and abilities, and the launch of a groundbreaking employment program

Best Buddies Philippines, a nonprofit organization championing equitable opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its “Permission to Dance Night” fundraiser at the Clubhouse at The Palace in BGC, Taguig City, on July 29.

“Permission to Dance Night is not just an event; it’s a celebration of friendship, fellowship, and the joy of movement,” says Best Buddies Philippines executive director Michelle Aventajado.

Funds raised from the event will be channeled towards leadership training, social activities for individuals of all ages and abilities, and the launch of a groundbreaking employment program that opens doors for full-time staff supporting the cause. – Rappler.com