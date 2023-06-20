Watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ live in New Zealand, courtesy of Rexona Philippines!

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Rexona and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

For Rexona, people who have their eyes on the prize can be unstoppable – like how sports fans can be when it’s down to the wire in cheering for their ride-or-die teams. That’s why for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Rexona is giving fans the chance to fly out and catch live matches to support the Philippines and its two Rexona Unstoppable Movers, Hali Long and Inna Palacios.

Rexona is an official sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, and they have major treats in store for football fans this season. First is the reveal of their newest ambassadors, center back Hali Long and goalkeeper Inna Palacios of the Philippines. When it comes to confident moves on the field, these two are game changers in their own right.

Speaking of game changers, Rexona’s second treat is a promo that can make any unstoppable football fan’s dreams come true. Two lucky Rexona customers can win an 11-day FIFA trip to New Zealand for two that’s worth over P100,000, which includes:

Round trip economy tickets to New Zealand with airport transportation 11-day hotel accommodations P10,000 worth of pocket money Best of all, match tickets to three Philippine games (vs. Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway, respectively) with stadium tours to boot

It’s game on for Rexona football fans – and it’s pretty simple to have skin in the game. All you have to do is be the first person to purchase P10,000 worth of Rexona products on the Unilever Beauty store on LazMall or the Unilever Beauty Official Store on Shopee Mall starting June 21 until June 23. Rexona will take the winners from each ecommerce platform, and all they would have left to do is to secure a New Zealand visitor’s visa.

Want to become the twelfth man of the Philippine team onsite? Stay updated by following Rexona’s Facebook page now. – Rappler.com