From hot to cold: Here’s how the unpredictable weather can make us sick

Here’s what to do when you aren’t cool about this weather

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Phenylephrine HCI Chlorphenamine Maleate Paracetamol (BIOFLU) and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Getting sick is a huge hassle all year round, but there’s something about the weather recently that hits extra hard when you’re unprepared for it. With PAGASA raising the El Niño alert for the coming months of June to August, it’s high time that we know how to prevent getting sick amid the rising temperature, but noting the rainy season as well.

As someone who regularly suffers from allergic rhinitis, getting a stuffy nose and headache doesn’t just make me extra uncomfortable, but the added heat during the summer months also makes me extra cranky and straight-up unproductive. Did you know that a Harvard-funded public health study found that people can become less capable of performing cognitive tasks during heat waves?

Whatever you’re feeling during the changing weather, it’s best to remember that just because it’s hot doesn’t mean you can’t catch contagious respiratory ailments.

For one, there are more than 200 different viruses that can cause the common cold. It’s just that the most common virus, such as the rhinoviruses, survive best in cold conditions. Meanwhile, the flu is brought only by influenza viruses that still survive during the hot season.

Here are a few seasonal reasons you could be getting sick – and how to prevent them.

Drastic temperature changes

The most obvious culprit is how unpredictable the weather is.

With rising heat indexes to light rainfall showers, these changing weathers can take a toll on our bodies. Extreme temperature fluctuations can weaken our immune system and make us vulnerable to getting sick. Additionally, going in and out of air-conditioned spaces can also make the body more prone to infections.

The Philippines also has its fair share of unpredictable weather around this time as we go from sudden rain showers and localized thunderstorms to your good old-fashioned blistering afternoons.

Too much aircon time

Turns out, you can have too much of a good thing. One reason why people can get sick during the summer season is due to the air conditioning in buildings and public transport. When people spend prolonged periods of time in air-conditioned environments, their nasal passages can become dry and irritated, making them more susceptible to colds.

Being in an air-conditioned room for a long time can also weaken our thermal adaptation, or the ability to endure a hot environment, hence increasing the risk of stress caused by the heat.

You might also need to check the last time your air conditioner was cleaned. Having overall good air quality is important for any type of weather, as a dirty AC unit can spread airborne bacteria and molds more easily, especially if the filters are not cleaned regularly.

Weakened immune system

With the hot weather slowing down our minds, it can also slow down our bodies. When temperatures soar, our bodies perspire more and radiate warmth that ramps up our bodies’ efforts to help us cool down.

Remember when we said that over 200 viruses make up for the symptoms of getting sick? During the summer season, the infection is usually caused by the enterovirus. This infection affects the tissues of your nose and throat, your eyes, and your digestive system.

A strong immune system powered by proper exercise, getting enough water, eating right, and getting in your daily vitamins is your best defense against getting sick.

How can we handle getting sick when it’s hot?

Just like getting sick during any other season, we have to take extra precautions and consider how the surroundings are affecting our immune systems.

For one, it’s best to keep your AC unit clean. Regularly cleaning the air conditioner filters can help prevent the spread of germs and viruses, and make for a colder room to boot. Second, prepare for sudden temperature changes outside by bringing an umbrella to avoid the heat and wearing clothes that allow your body to breathe freely.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. – Rappler.com

