Parents, turn your busy days into enjoyable nights with the family

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by McDonald’s and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Wake up, go to work, spend time with family, sleep, and repeat. For the parents reading this, it will be hard to disagree with the fact that you truly live very busy schedules. You balance daily responsibilities, provide your children with their everyday needs and wants, while making sure you are able to prioritize quality family time.

But some days, it can be undeniably harder for parents to think of ways to maximize one’s time all while accomplishing their tasks for the day. Thinking about commuting and preparing dinner are just some of the worries parents surely think about as they end their day.

But what if we tell you there’s no longer a need to worry about preparing dinner at home? In fact, we’ve found you the best dinner hack yet that will not only make your evening drives lighter, but also provide happy and unforgettable meals with the entire family – a quick stop at McDonald’s Drive-Thru!

By the end of the day, mommies and daddies are likely looking forward to wrapping up their time at the office and driving home, and are especially excited to be with their kids once more to spend some much-needed bonding time. By stopping over at McDonald’s Drive-Thru, make your next evening drive lighter with the thought of surprising your kids with their favorite meals!

It’s oh-so-convenient

With pasalubong being a unique part of our culture, it has become a gift that children look forward to from their parents as they arrive home from work. That’s what makes a quick trip to McDonald’s Drive-Thru lane worth it – it can definitely bring a smile to our kiddos’ faces!

Always just a turn or corner away, McDonald’s Drive-Thru can save you a lot of time from preparing dinner at home – and even give you a quick break from the evening rush to make your drive feel a whole lot lighter!

Get yours and your children’s faves in an instant!

For every parent, the end of the day is truly an exciting time as you are only moments away from being back home with your entire family. Fortunately, McDonald’s Drive-Thru is a fast way to have your whole family’s dinner ready in an instant.

With the Drive-Thru lane enabling you to easily order, pay, and claim, receiving your family’s orders has never been made more quick and convenient – the best dinner hack indeed.

Best of all: It can satisfy your whole family’s cravings!

McDonald’s Drive-Thru is not only a convenient experience – its menu also won’t fail you and your loved ones, as there is a perfect meal for everyone. For your kids who may be into different things, choose from a range of menu offerings from the perfect-for-sharing Chicken McShare Box and BFF Fries, the big and filling Big Mac, mouth-wateringly satisfying Quarter Pounder with Cheese, to the savory Double Cheeseburger for the ultimate dinner hack that will surely satisfy their McDonald’s cravings.

But our ultimate recommendation? Complete your Drive-Thru experience with the delectable 20-piece Chicken McNuggets for the whole bunch and dip away to your hearts’ content!

With McDonald’s Drive-Thru, you’re guaranteed a no-fail dinner hack! Pagaanin na ang susunod na evening drive by taking a quick stop at the ever-convenient, ever-quick, and ever-satisfying McDonald’s Drive-Thru today! – Rappler.com