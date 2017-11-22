Support indigenous Filipino craftsmanship by wearing hand-loomed scarves from ANTHILL, now available on XChange

Published 11:31 AM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – ANTHILL, or the Alternative Nest and Trading/Training Hub for Indigenous/Ingenious Little Livelihood seekers, has arrived on XChange!

This partnership is part of Rappler’s yearend efforts to launch the Social Enterprise Line on the Shop, which will include scarves from ANTHILL as well as t-shirts from another social enterprise partner, Kandama.

“We’re excited and thrilled to have Rappler as one of our storytellers through this e-commerce platform. We look forward to being able to expand our reach and gain more proud weave wearers in the movement,” Anya Lim, ANTHILL’s Co-Founder/Managing and Creative Director said.

With the goal of promoting Philippine hand-loomed fabrics through a sustainable ecosystem model of community development, this Cebu-based social and cultural enterprise partners with various weaving communities across the country to transform traditional fabrics into contemporary, zero-waste designs to appeal to younger audiences.

Lim believes that this partnership will not only help boost business but also amplify the rich and beautiful tradition of their partner communities.

“Rappler will be a significant partner in change and will definitely increase the awareness and understanding of sustainable / slow fashion. It will make our Philippine weaves accessible to the global market,” she said.

ANTHILL’s tassel, single infinity, and reversible scarves are now available in limited quantities on XChange. Check out some of the available designs below:

Buy your ANTHILL tassel, single infinity, or reversible scarf from XChange.

All photos in this article by Martin San Diego/Rappler