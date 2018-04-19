Is your closet summer-ready?

Published 10:53 AM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, PAGASA just declared the official start of summer (as if the scorching hot sun haven’t already!) on Tuesday, April 10.

Many of you are probably making plans to hit the beach to beat this ungodly heat. But before you head off to your summer destinations, make sure that your outfits are Instagram ready.

Take inspiration from fashion influencers like Kimi Juan, Laureen Uy and Vern Enciso for your Instagram worthy #OOTD and of course, picture-perfect poses.

Straw fedora hat, straw bag, 80’s style bikini

You’ve probably seen that famous round straw bag all over Instagram. And it’s for good reason! It turns any outfit into an Instagram worthy #OOTD. Pair it with a straw fedora hat and an 80’s style bikini to complete the look.

Loud prints and turban style headband

Neutral colors and earth tones have become a trend but print is definitely still in. Stand out from the crowd by wearing loud prints from head to toe. You can’t go wrong with a turban style headband!

Off shoulder top, loose pants, tinted aviators

Your pre-bikini outfits are just as important. Be camera-ready even while on the way to the beach. An off shoulder top with a pair of loose pants and tinted aviators (and pretty earrings, too!) will sure do the trick.

Straw hat, P356 Rattan bag, P1,510 80s style bikini, P499 Turban headband, P385 Floral top and shorts, P729 Off shoulder top, P450 Loose pants, P880 Aviator sunglasses, P399

Don’t forget to pack these summer essentials (plus your SPF 50 sunscreen!) in your bag on your next trip! – Rappler.com