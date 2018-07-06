No idea how to decorate your home or apartment?

Published 2:14 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Living small doesn’t mean you have to cramp on style!

You just have to find that balance between functionality and aesthetic. Read on for some tips on breathing new life into a small space.

Try floating shelves

Avoid bulky furniture. It takes up precious space, plus it can make the room appear closed off.

To save on floor space, install hanging shelves on “unused spaces” — either side of doorways, and above doors, desks, and beds. This also allows natural light to come in.

Add some depth

For this, layering is key. Contrast neutral surfaces and upholstery with colorful or patterned decor. Add throw pillows with material different from the bed or chairs.

Maximize what space you do have — walls! Add some personality to your space by curating a gallery of your favorite art or photographs. You can also hang up tapestries and planters. Create the illusion of more space with a mirror.

Give your curtains a makeover

Curtains contribute to the ambiance of a space. To give the illusion of height, mount your curtain rod closer to the ceiling, rather than the window frame.

Pick curtains in sheer, lightweight fabrics with muted patterns. Avoid bold colors and heavy patterns as they can make rooms appear crowded.

Decorating a small space can be tricky. You only have so much space to play around with. But with just a few tweaks, you can truly make your space your own. — Rappler.com