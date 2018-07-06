Get a spike from these sharp-looking cactus items

Published 6:41 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cacti started appearing inside homes and on top of office desks around 2017. Suddenly, it was everywhere – on lamps and pillowcases, and accessories like bags, wallets, and jewelry.

Some say that owning cacti has become a trend because it’s so easy to take care of. It doesn’t need much attention unlike caring for a pet or any other plant. You can even forget to water it for a few days and it will still live.

It even helps reduce stress and anxiety. It’s the perfect companion for this busy generation.

So, are you a cactus lover? With these items, you can bring your beloved companion with you everywhere you go.

Planner

Smile cactus planner, P576.00

Research shows that having indoor plants like cacti can make you feel better. All the more so when you plan your days properly. Planning helps reduce stress. So, make it a habit with these cute planners.

Mug

Green mint cactus mug, P740.00

As if you need more reasons to look forward to your morning coffee but here it is. This green mint cactus mug will surely help you get up from your bed everyday.

Necklace

Sterling silver cactus pendant, P941.00

Flaunt your love for cacti by wearing it. Nothing says cactus lover more than this elegant silver necklace.

Cellphone case

Cactus phone case, P206.00

Cellphone cases can also be good conversation starters. Get this case to jump at every opportunity to talk about where you got your very first cactus.

Tote bag

Cactus tote bag, P693.00

Carry all these cactus things inside your cactus tote bag. This will make your fellow cactus lovers gush every time they see it!

Share the love for cacti and a stress-free life by giving these to your friends as gifts, too! – Rappler.com