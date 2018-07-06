First one to use their phone treats everybody!

Published 9:52 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Who would have thought that in the age of social media and touch screens, party games and board games would make a comeback?

Part the current obsession with retro geekiness and part people’s yearning to connect outside of the digital realm, these games have become a medium for genuine, meaningful interaction.

Sherry Turkle in her TED Talk Connected, but alone? said that devices and online personas are redefining human connection and communication. “We are tempted to think that our little 'sips' of online connection add up to a big gulp of real conversation, but they don’t.”

Board games and party games, in their own way, force friends to sit down together. Through games, they compete, strategize, and, most importantly, communicate.

So, are you longing for that much-needed bonding time with your friends? Want to go beyond Cards Against Humanity and play a game you and your barkada can claim as your “thing”?

Here are some recommendations:

Exploding Kittens

Remember Minesweeper on the PC? Think of Exploding Kittens as the card game version, but for larger groups.

In Exploding Kittens, players have to draw cards until one of them gets a titular “Exploding Kitten.” Unless the player has a Defuse card (depicting cutesy distractions for cats like laser pointers and belly rubs), they “explode” and are out of the game.

Repeat cycle until only one remains!

Superfight

Does your barkada have the ability to be at each other’s throats one moment and be all lovey-dovey the next? If you can relate, well, Superfight might be just the right game for you!

Superfight is a card game which randomizes characters with a corresponding power or weakness. These matched cards are then used to create fantasy battles. Players then have to argue to the end about who will win in the proposed match-up.

A zombie that breathes fire vs. a pirate swinging a shark on a chain? You decide!

What Do You Meme?

Memes are our cultural currency. Through a picture and some words, they get to convey a relatability — laughs, emotions, an overall shared understanding of pop culture.

With What Do You Meme? You get to take part in building your own meme. Compete with your friends to see who can make the funniest one. Players take turns being the judge and whoever accumulates the highest points gets to be declared the winner.

Speak Out

“brruwvery rufshin fa rekha”

Say that again? With Speak Out you’re in for a mouthful as this game makes you pop in a mouthpiece and repeat silly phrases. If your teammates understand you, you get a point.

Easy right? Think again.

Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid

How well do you know your friends? Can you tell who of them is most likely to “risk their life for an epic selfie?” How about, who “tries so hard”? (Ouch? Yes, this game gets REAL.)

In Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid players are asked to draw cards with descriptions and then pinpoint which among them fits those words best.

Be ready to test your friendship as the game instructs players to bring up “the accused’s” past, stories about them, or anything needed to prove their case. Only the truest of pals will get through this game unscathed.

So are you ready? Go on, put down your phone, and pick up one of these party games. — Rappler.com






