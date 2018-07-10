Show your closest buds your appreciation for them with these little gifts

Published 2:53 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the popular quote goes, “Friends are the family you choose.”

Like family, friends lift you up when you’re down, support you, and are there not only for the good times but also for every time you need a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on.

Though it might seem simple, friendships can become the building blocks to a more peaceful and compassionate society.

On July 30, we'll be celebrating International Friendship Day, an initiative spearheaded by the United Nations. On this day, take the time off your busy schedule to send a message to your best buds to show that they’re appreciated.

And while no tangible gift could ever sufficiently equal any friendship, a token that's simple but well thought out can also easily become a meaningful symbol for it.

Below, we listed down ideas for little gifts that you can give to your best buddies that fit their interests and personalities.

A cute trinket dish

Get this on Lazada for ₱495.00

Help your kikay BFF sort out her growing collection of accessories with this trinket dish. It even comes with an uplifting message to brighten her day!

A pair of basketball cufflinks

Get it on Lazada for ₱611.00

Have the basketball fan in your life jazz up his daily work wear with cufflinks that show his love for the sport.

A set of vinyl record-like bookends

Get it on Lazada for ₱1,698.00

Is your friend an old soul who loves books, music, and vintage items? They’ll surely like these retro-inspired bookends!

A stainless steel camera lens tumbler



Get it on Lazada for ₱1,288.00

Make sure your photographer friend keeps himself or herself hydrated (and caffeinated) during shoots with this insulated tumbler.

A face massager and cleansing brush in one

Get it on Lazada for ₱699.00

Help your buddy achieve their “chok chok” glass skin goals with this nifty tool.

A pocket projector

Get it on Lazada for ₱2,199.00

With this gadget, your cinephile friend can bring his or her favorite movies and series everywhere he or she goes.

A clip-on LED book light

Get it on Lazada for ₱926.00

Is your best bud fond of reading ‘til the wee hours of the night? This handy tool is for them.

A scratch travel map

Get it on Lazada for ₱799.00

Got a friend who’s been bitten by the travel bug? Get them on track of their travel bucket list with this cool map. – Rappler.com

