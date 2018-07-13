Time to put down the gadgets!

Published 3:17 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Do your kids still play outside?

In a survey conducted by Nerve, a data insights company, children nowadays spend more time indoors than they do outdoors. They spend about 1-2 hours playing outside but most of the time they’re holed up inside the house with their mobile phones or tablets. Unlike kids who grew up before the digital age, they prefer streaming online videos than playing piko or tumbang preso.

But this shouldn’t be the case. Active play is important for your child’s growth and development. It helps nurture creativity as well as their mental and physical dexterity.

So, how do you get your kids to play outside? Be their playmate! Initiate outdoor activities with a little help from these toys and games:

Tents





Get this from Lazada at P397.00

Play make believe with your child to encourage imagination and creativity. Make their story books come to life with these castle tents.

Inflatable swimming pool



Get this from Lazada at P592.00

Kids just love swimming! What better way to make them spend more time outside than by bringing home their very own inflatable pool?

Motor bike



Get this from Lazada at P1,649

If your kids is too cool for old school bicycles, why not get him a badass motor bike? Let them know that driving real bikes is so much better than virtual ones!

Tool set



Get this from Lazada at P1,299

Need to multitask while playing? Why not ask your kids to “help” fix the car or whatever it is that you’re fixing with this tool set? You can even teach them a thing or two about helping with house chores.

Portable playground

Get this from Lazada at P3,999

We know that you can’t always bring your kids to the playground but you can surely bring the playground to them. Let them burn all their energy playing in this portable slide with basketball hoop.

Kinetic sandbox

Get this from Lazada at P449

Your kids can now play with sand even if they’re not in the beach. Entertain them with this kinetic sandbox without getting sand all over their clothes. This works like clay but with less mess!

How do you get your child to play outside? – Rappler.com