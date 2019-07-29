Lippies you need to add to your makeup bag
MANILA, Philippines – Most of us started building our kikay kit with a lip product – tinted balm, gloss, or even a lipstick stolen from mom’s vanity.
In a rush? It’s the easiest thing to swipe on a lipstick while on the go. Feeling tired and dull? The right shade can instantly brighten your face.
Pucker up, because in honor of National Lipstick Day, we’re giving you a rundown of some of the most iconic shades from beloved brands!
MAC Cosmetics
There are new brands to choose from, but MAC will always be an iconic staple. Click the pictures below to get a free lipstick with every purchase!
Sunnies Face
This local brand offers two kinds of lip products – Lip Dip, a mousse lip cream; and Fluffmate, a matte bullet lipstick.
Maybelline
Maybelline offers a variety of finishes, but Superstay Matte Ink in particular has reached cult status due to its non-budging formula.
BLK Cosmetics
Cruelty-free status, cute packaging, and affordable price points – what’s not to love about BLK?
What’s your go-to lipstick? – Rappler.com
