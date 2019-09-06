The gadgets you need to snag during the big 9.9 sale
MANILA, Philippines – Get your wallets at the ready, because the big 9.9 sale is just a few more days away!
You’ve got apparel, home, beauty, and baby care products on sale. There are even big travel discounts.
But nothing quite beats a good deal on a gadget. Below are just a few items on sale for Lazada’s 9.9! Select prices are scheduled to go lower on September 9, so click the links to check them out!
From ₱15,990 to ₱1?,??0
Apple iPad Mini Wifi (5th Generation)
From ₱23,990 to ₱21,690
Canon EOS M50 with 15-45mm Lens
From ₱30,990 to ₱28,899
Gigaware KMX-50 Mad Warrior Suspended Keypress Gaming Keyboard with Gaming Mouse
From ₱299 to ₱268.99
From ₱5,990 to ₱5,790
From ₱29,990 to ₱10,890
From ₱11,490 to ₱?,??0
From ₱5,990 to ₱5,???
From ₱15,990 to ₱11,990
From ₱53,990 to ₱4?,??0
Whether you’re a gamer, photographer, or just someone looking to upgrade their cell phone, there’s something for everyone. What are you buying this 9.9 sale?– Rappler.com
