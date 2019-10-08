MANILA, Philippines – Are you in dire need of a gadget upgrade, but just have no cash to spare?

Well, seems like you’re in luck. In anticipation of the 10.10 sales, Shopee has a lot of discounted gadgets lined up for you.

Are you in the market for a new camera? Monitor? Maybe a gaming console? Here are some items you should check out. Bonus: you can also avail of free shipping!

Mypro Deep Bass HD sound Metal Earphones with Mic and Volume Control

From ₱599 to ₱199

ACE New 22" Super Slim Full HD TV Black LED-505 DN6

From ₱4,999 to ₱2,949

ROMOSS Candy Powerbank 20000mah

From ₱399 to ₱185





SJCAM M20 16MP 4k 24FPS Ultra HD Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera

From ₱5,599 to ₱3,545





Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 With 30W Power Delivery Port 18 Months Warranty

From ₱2,395 to ₱1,619

The Platinum Karaoke KS-5 Jr. Lite W/Free Platinum KS-5000

From ₱3,099 to ₱1,535





Meizu M6T 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM Global Version

From ₱7,990 to ₱4,190

Canon Powershot SX70 HS 20.3MP Digital Camera 65x Optical Zoom Lens 4K Video 3-inch LCD Tilt Screen

From ₱28,079 to ₱23,867





4.3 Inch 8GB PSP Handheld X6 Game Player With 1000+ games Built-in Support Video Camera

From ₱1,850 to ₱1,650







Realme 3 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM

From ₱6,990 to ₱6,290

Which item are you getting? Stay tuned for our other articles on 10.10 deals this week! – Rappler.com