10 gadgets to check out at Shopee’s 10.10 sale
MANILA, Philippines – Are you in dire need of a gadget upgrade, but just have no cash to spare?
Well, seems like you’re in luck. In anticipation of the 10.10 sales, Shopee has a lot of discounted gadgets lined up for you.
Are you in the market for a new camera? Monitor? Maybe a gaming console? Here are some items you should check out. Bonus: you can also avail of free shipping!
Don’t forget to check out this link for more discount vouchers!
Mypro Deep Bass HD sound Metal Earphones with Mic and Volume Control
From ₱599 to ₱199
ACE New 22" Super Slim Full HD TV Black LED-505 DN6
From ₱4,999 to ₱2,949
ROMOSS Candy Powerbank 20000mah
From ₱399 to ₱185
SJCAM M20 16MP 4k 24FPS Ultra HD Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera
From ₱5,599 to ₱3,545
Anker PowerDrive Speed+ 2 With 30W Power Delivery Port 18 Months Warranty
From ₱2,395 to ₱1,619
The Platinum Karaoke KS-5 Jr. Lite W/Free Platinum KS-5000
From ₱3,099 to ₱1,535
Meizu M6T 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM Global Version
From ₱7,990 to ₱4,190
Canon Powershot SX70 HS 20.3MP Digital Camera 65x Optical Zoom Lens 4K Video 3-inch LCD Tilt Screen
From ₱28,079 to ₱23,867
4.3 Inch 8GB PSP Handheld X6 Game Player With 1000+ games Built-in Support Video Camera
From ₱1,850 to ₱1,650
From ₱6,990 to ₱6,290
Which item are you getting? Stay tuned for our other articles on 10.10 deals this week! – Rappler.com