Editor’s note: The following may contain affiliate links from our partners.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s no better time than now to invest in one. Lazada’s 11.11 sale is offering some seriously big discounts on electronics.

You can get as much as 80% off on select items. If that’s not enough motivation, check out some discounted mobile phones below. Add to cart now and don’t forget to check out on November 11!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

From ₱14,999 to ₱8,390

Vivo V11i

From ₱15,999 to ₱8,???

Huawei P30 Lite

From ₱16,990 to ₱1?,??0

Xiaomi Redmi 6

From ₱9,999.00 to ₱4,420

Samsung Galaxy A80

From ₱34,990 to ₱3?,??0

Nokia 7.2

From ₱15,990 to ₱1?,??0

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite

From ₱7,995 to ₱4,???

Lenovo S5

From ₱14,999 to ₱5,138

Oppo A5s

From ₱10,399 to ₱6,582

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

From ₱44,990 to ₱27,990

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

From ₱53,990.00 to ₱4?,??0

Which one are you buying this November 11? – Rappler.com