The best beauty deals from your favorite brands this 11.11
Editor’s note: The following may contain affiliate links from our partners.
MANILA, Philippines – They say beauty is an investment, but sometimes, it takes too big a toll on our wallets.
Have you run out of your holy grail moisturizer and favorite lipstick? If you’re a little tight on cash, you’re in luck. This November 11, you can enjoy freebies and discounts when you purchase skincare and makeup products on Lazada.
Here are some beauty deals you shouldn’t miss out on this 11.11.
Makeup
Snoe Concealing Me Softly Cushion Cover Cream
From ₱999 to ₱741
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer
From ₱450 to ₱334.12
₱1,300 with free full-sized lip product and keychain while stocks last
Benefit 24-hr Brow Setter Mini
From ₱860 to ₱602
From ₱1,299 to ₱909.30
Skincare
From ₱295 to ₱222
Olay Regenerist Whip + Olay White Radiance Essence
From ₱1,999 to ₱1,???
₱2,795 with free Hydrating Jelly + Facial Soap while stocks last
The Face Shop The Solution Brightening Face Mask
From ₱150 to ₱75
Sooper Beaute Beautiful Skin Vitamin B3 Serum + Tea Tree Extract & Vitamin E
From ₱199 to ₱90
– Rappler.com