MANILA, Philippines – They say beauty is an investment, but sometimes, it takes too big a toll on our wallets.

Have you run out of your holy grail moisturizer and favorite lipstick? If you’re a little tight on cash, you’re in luck. This November 11, you can enjoy freebies and discounts when you purchase skincare and makeup products on Lazada.

Here are some beauty deals you shouldn’t miss out on this 11.11.

Makeup

Snoe Concealing Me Softly Cushion Cover Cream

From ₱999 to ₱741

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer

From ₱450 to ₱334.12

MAC Prep + Prime Fix +

₱1,300 with free full-sized lip product and keychain while stocks last

Benefit 24-hr Brow Setter Mini

From ₱860 to ₱602





Happy Skin My Melody Lip Kit

From ₱1,299 to ₱909.30

Skincare

SkinPotions Tomato Serum

From ₱295 to ₱222

Olay Regenerist Whip + Olay White Radiance Essence

From ₱1,999 to ₱1,???

Clinique Moisture Overload

₱2,795 with free Hydrating Jelly + Facial Soap while stocks last

The Face Shop The Solution Brightening Face Mask

From ₱150 to ₱75





Sooper Beaute Beautiful Skin Vitamin B3 Serum + Tea Tree Extract & Vitamin E

From ₱199 to ₱90

Add these deals to cart now and check out on November 11 before other beauty aficionados beat you it! – Rappler.com