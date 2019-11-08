Lazada’s 11.11 sale has shoes that’ll take you where you want to go
MANILA, Philippines – Good shoes take you to good places. And as the year starts to come to a close, it’s time to start thinking about where you want to go this 2020.
Whether you’re looking for cute flats, dressy heels, or comfy sneakers to keep you company on your journey, Lazada’s 11.11 sale has you covered. Here are our top picks!
Women’s
From ₱3,795 to ₱3,375
From ₱4,995 to ₱3,245.25
From ₱399 to ₱189
Alberto Ankle Sling Wrap High Heels
From ₱1,599 to ₱1,400.84
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
From ₱1,600 to ₱948
Men’s
Van’s Classic Slip-on Sneakers
From ₱2,998 to ₱2,967.03
Sperry Men’s Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes
From ₱5,495 to ₱4,890.55
From ₱999.75 to ₱499.88
Mario D' boro Ford Formal Shoes
From ₱1,699.75 to ₱850
From ₱3,510 to ₱2,106
Already eyeing a pair? Add to cart now and don’t forget to check out on November 11! – Rappler.com