A decade ago, most people probably wouldn’t think that the multitasking careers we have today would be possible now, but it is.

Many have varying careers during different hours of the day. Some have corporate jobs in the morning and handle e-commerce accounts at night. Some are full-time writers and graphic artists on the side.

Maki Santos is just a bit more special than your average career multitasker. You’ll occasionally see her on your screens–not just on Instagram–but also as a livestreaming host. Off the screen, she’s a young PR executive.

Discover how she balances her work-life below.

First Grab. The moment my alarm rings, I grab my phone to check my notifications and any important emails. I take about 10-15 minutes reading and replying to all my messages and another 15 minutes scrolling through my social media accounts (what a millennial! Haha.) After this, I finally get up and prepare a simple meal for breakfast before I get on my laptop to work.

Skincare Essentials. It’s actually still similar to what I used to do except I don’t apply sunscreen anymore because it tends to get sticky and oily when I’m just at home.

I use St. Ives Gentle Smoothing Oatmeal Scrub & Mask to wash my face, then I apply Skinfood Black Sugar Perfect First Serum, Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, and finally, Pond’s Age Miracle Cream.

On days I’m feeling extra, I mask and massage my face with a jade roller before sleeping as well.

Before I Start. Before I get on my work mode, I make sure I have my ponytail ready because my hair gets very distracting. (Girls with curly hair would totally agree!)

I play my favorite Spotify playlist to hype me up and when I get way too pumped, I always find myself taking dance breaks in between. I also make sure to have my tumbler of water beside me because the heat has been unbearable lately.



If I Must Go. Since I'll be working from home longer than expected, I decided to repaint and redecorate my bedroom to make it more conducive to work. I have made a few trips to the hardware, furniture store, and plant garden nearby wearing really comfortable clothes – a T-shirt, shorts, and flipflops. I actually don’t even remember how it feels to wear shoes any more, hahaha!

And of course, I never forget to bring my mask and alcohol spray with me!

If I’m Staying In. To be honest, I just wear my sleeping attire for the rest of the day! I keep telling myself I should still dress up as if I’m going to work but I find that it’s still better to work at home wearing clothes I’m comfortable in. But when there are important Zoom meetings, I just put on a collared shirt, apply lipstick, fix my brows and I’m ready to go!

Fave Delivers. My family and I have been ordering a lot of milk tea from different shops lately trying to see which one is the best. And so far, Macao Imperial Milktea is still at top of the list for us here at home!

We also order a lot of homemade snacks like ginataang bilo-bilo and inutak from our village Facebook group. So many of our neighbors are starting small food businesses so we try our best to try and support their products.

Routine Reminders. I guess a lot of people would agree with me when I say that it gets difficult to stay motivated when your home becomes your workplace as well.

To make sure that I stick to my home routine, I still make a schedule for myself so that I don’t slack off the rest of the day. I give myself healthy breaks in between which I usually use to watch Netflix, play with my dogs, or workout.

I also have a designated work area at home to set my mind that whenever I’m there, I have to focus on my work. Lastly, when 6 pm strikes, I immediately turn off my laptop and call it a day. Still sticking to your work schedules as if you’re in the office is the best thing to do to keep yourself sane while working from home during the quarantine.



Come Back Home. When I come home, I make sure to wash the flipflops I used outside and spray it with alcohol. I also immediately shower and avoid touching other things inside the house. Even when I walk my dogs, I make it a point to wash their paws first before stepping inside.

– Rappler.com