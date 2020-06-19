What to buy your dad this Father’s Day
MANILA, Philippines – It’s Father’s Day this coming weekend.
And we both know why you’re here – you don’t know what to give him.
This is a list of ideas for:
-
People who suck at preparing
-
Forgot what day of the month it is
-
Never actually remember when Father’s Day is
-
Those who want to give dad an extra gift (Sure, you’re definitely in this category.)
-
Those who want to give your single parent something too (Shoutout to unconventional and exceptional parenting!)
Get a Photobook discount with code JUN20
Start getting dad into skincare with Althea’s code IPRICEAPB
Enjoy P300 off your Lalafood order with LALALIFE
Get P150 off at Flowerstore.ph with code IPRICEFLOWERSTORE
If 2020 is good for anything, it’s for breaking traditions. – Rappler.com