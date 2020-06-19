MANILA, Philippines – It’s Father’s Day this coming weekend.

And we both know why you’re here – you don’t know what to give him.

This is a list of ideas for:

People who suck at preparing

Forgot what day of the month it is

Never actually remember when Father’s Day is

Those who want to give dad an extra gift (Sure, you’re definitely in this category.)

Those who want to give your single parent something too (Shoutout to unconventional and exceptional parenting!)

Get a Photobook discount with code JUN20

Start getting dad into skincare with Althea’s code IPRICEAPB

Enjoy P300 off your Lalafood order with LALALIFE

Get P150 off at Flowerstore.ph with code IPRICEFLOWERSTORE

If 2020 is good for anything, it’s for breaking traditions. – Rappler.com