It’s 2020, and progressive advocacies and rampant cultural debates are on social media everywhere, but who among us can say they’re truly living the life where they’re making a statement?



Meet Jullian Culas, an androgynous model who hailed from Tacloban, determined even as a young child to see more of the world, past the horizon he grew up seeing. He eventually went to Manila for university and didn’t stop there.

With only 5 years active within the fashion industry, he managed to pose and walk for local and international pages and runways. (You may have heard of him walking for some brands in New York Fashion Week.)

Any freelancer knows that the nature of the work isn’t easy. The only one on the lookout for your welfare is yourself, not to mention the numerous gigs you’re supposed to book. And to the unfamiliar audience, many forget that modeling is essentially freelance work.

When he’s not making a statement in different stages, Jullian is also a marketer – PR and social media manager to a couple of local brands.

Read up on what it takes to be this glam and hardworking in the year 2020.

First Grab. Literally my iPhone – mainly to check what time it is. Then I close my eyes again for a few minutes and then switch the phone’s WiFi on.

I was able to fix my body clock recently so I’ve been waking up naturally without an alarm around – maybe 8 or 9 am.

Skincare Essentials. It’s so weird that even when we’re just indoors, our skin is still prone to “bad jujus.” Like I don’t know why I still kind of break out sometimes. It’s probably the heat, right? (That, or my skin is looking for its daily dose of city pollution. Joke!)

Anyway, some of my major skin heroes are the following:

I use my ever-reliable Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser every time I wash my face

Then I normally moisturize with Glossier Priming Moisturizer. But for extra dry spots, I use this new product I just tried – Laneige Quick Hydro Pen (which is super effective, by the way!)

For unexpected zits and heat rash, I use Laneige Single Drop Skin Relief

And finally, for my lips, I only use Lip Glowy Balm from Laneige as well

Those are basically the essentials. I honestly don’t want to add anything more to that routine because it’s going to be hard to maintain! I just use products as needed, but I use the best for my sensitive skin.

Before I Start. Modeling jobs have clearly been scarce in the last few months, giving me more time to focus on my part-time job as a Social Media Manager and PR marketer for specific accounts I handle and even extra time to take a couple of online courses.

With that said, I spend most of my time on my laptop and phone.

Before anything else, whether I work in bed or on the desk, I really have to tie my hair up haha. I don’t want my hair to be all over my face, especially when the fan is aimed at me at full blast.

Do I have music in the background? Definitely! “Chromatica” by Lady Gaga! I’ve been waiting for this release for ages! Her dance bangers just give me that extra groove to work.

Oh, and of course, snacks and water should be within hand’s reach. PIC-A Bbq and Oreos forever!

If I Must Go. I literally only go out to do grocery every week or every other week.

My going-out safety essentials are a face mask and gloves. I never leave the house without them. I also wear glasses.

As for what I wear out, it’s so tricky because I would personally want to dress up for the only time I’m able to get out of the house, but that’s just going to the grocery!

So I would say very comfortable summer looks are my go-to but still keeping my style on. Maybe some oversized button-down with rolled-up sleeves, a pair of plain swimming shorts, and classic Converse; or some white tank top, denim jeans, graphic socks, and Air Max.

All looks paired with my trusty canvas tote bag.

If I’m Staying In. The complete opposite!

I normally wear classic pambahay looks – tank top or oversized shirts plus short shorts to beat the heat.

I usually order desserts or sweets from GrabFood. Some personal favorites are Halo Halo from Razon's or Chowking, and my brand new discovery: Brown Sugar Taho from Serenitea. #Yumzters

Routine Reminders. Surprisingly, I’ve been able to manage working out almost every day for 3 weeks straight now. Just some basic toning, mainly for me to sweat and not feel bad about all the junk food I eat in the day haha.

Honestly, I can say working out helped my mental health a lot and it also recalibrated my messed up sleeping pattern.

I think that’s been the major routine change that happened to me since the quarantine was imposed. That’s because I never worked out, as in ever. You can ask my friends!



Come Back Home. Upon arriving home from the outside world, I spray Lysol on my shoes and bag for disinfection before I enter my room. Then I also spray the same thing on the clothes I wore out. If I can’t wash them immediately, I put them in the laundry.

After that, I take a long shower with “Rain On Me” playing on Spotify. Mood.

