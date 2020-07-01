The 21st century is the age of digital artists and freelancers, not to say that’s it’s easier of course, because with new ways of doing things, new problems also arise.

But there’s also a certain relief with the fact that as a content creator, whatever you put out there is accessible to an audience, though the uphill climb includes finding the right audience for your art.

Patricia Ramos, also called Teacher Patti by her students, is one of the digital artists thriving today. Part of her success, in my opinion, is her bravery. She doesn’t stick to only one medium; she allows herself to show her art on Instagram and Facebook, picturebooks, and even on cardgames.

On the side, she’s a part-time teacher at a progressive school in Quezon City, and she also manages to merge her life as an artist and a teacher by participating in and heading workshops. Oh, and did I mention she’s also a spoken word poet?

Discover the days of this Filipina of many talents here.

First Grab. I often wake up at 7-8 am without an alarm. The first thing I check is my phone for any chats and meetings I might have missed.

Before quarantine, I would have avoided checking my phone first thing in the morning, but being online is my only connection to the outside world right now.

Skincare Essentials. Even before quarantine, I've tried to keep my skincare simple. In the morning I'm lucky to get away with just washing my face. I use Celeteque Hydrating Alcohol-Free Toner and Celeteque Moisturizer – I try to keep it as basic as I can.

Before I Start. Alongside my laptop, iPad, and phone, I need a ponytail to keep my hair up especially in the hot weather. I set up a Spotify playlist (wordless music when I write) or watch YouTube videos when I can be distracted while I execute my work.

Since I work better around other people, I video call my partner when I can. That way, I have an accountability buddy while checking in on him at the same time.

Of course, I have a glass of water or a cup of coffee ready within arm’s reach.

If I'm Staying In. Usually, whatever I wore to sleep last night is what I'm wearing for the rest of the day. If I'm conducting a workshop or going on a video call, I put on one of my comfortable outside shirts.

Fave Delivers. Right now, I try as much as possible to eat homecooked meals, but whenever I see small and local businesses like ArkiVickie and Mang Nestor from UP Diliman, and Manumano or Dontog Coffee open up orders online, I try and support them.

Routine Reminders. Back before the quarantine hit, I would divide my week between going to work from Monday to Wednesday and running errands for my freelancing gigs for the following days.

Now it's been nothing but staying at home, making artwork, and conducting video calls and workshops. I try and limit my work to 3 big things a day. Time runs a lot faster when you're also dividing tasks and mental health at home, so I also try to be easier on myself with productivity.

