This ‘light flagship’ phone lets you capture post-worthy moments in style

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Xiaomi and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Whether it’s an unexpected coffee spot find, a long-overdue barkada reunion, or just a selfie-worthy good hair day, the little joys in life deserve to be commemorated. And what better way to immortalize and share these memories to the world than by capturing it with a studio-level camera?

This year, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12 Lite – a “light flagship” model that’s designed to carry the best camera features the brand has to offer at an affordable price point. The phone features a 108 MP triple back camera paired with a 32 MP front camera, but what’s more impressive is the many creative ways the phone utilizes these high-powered sensors.

Post your favorite images in ultra-high resolution

The back camera offers a 108 MP mode which allows users to snap pictures at the highest quality possible, giving you crisp photos that don’t skimp out on detail. To capture more of the world, it also has a 120° ultra-wide angle camera – perfect for scenic photography, or even experimental fashion shots. Another notable feature is the 12 Lite’s motion capture mode which allows users to take clear photos of moving subjects. This can be useful for capturing moments as mundane as an overexcited dog passing by, to more ambitious creative endeavors like shooting your friend in editorial-style outfit photos.

Take the spotlight with your selfies

In fact, you can do this quite literally with the Xiaomi Selfie Glow – a built-in lighting system made up of dual LED lights flanking the phone’s front camera. The 12 Lite’s capable front camera can deliver flagship-quality images, making it ideal for vlog-style content creators. For selfies, the phone has a portrait mode which enhances the image’s depth to highlight your face. The 12 Lite even takes it one step further with its Auto HDR selfie function, which processes photos instantly to deliver natural images that are closer to what the naked eye can see. Finally, the front camera also boasts autofocus and eye tracking capabilities to ensure that you are the star of the show.

Be ready to create content on the go

Designed to be your partner for life’s most eye-catching moments, the 12 Lite can meet the needs of on-the-spot content creation. To make it through day-long trips, the phone is built with a long-lasting 4300 mAh battery, which can hold up to 18 hours of video playing. The phone also has turbo charging capabilities, allowing users to reach a full charge at just 41 minutes. The phone’s build itself is lightweight with stylish designs in Lite Pink, Lite Green, and Black variants, making it pocket-friendly and always mirror selfie-ready. The 12 Lite also runs on a speedy Snapdragon® 778G 5G chipset, allowing it to run all your editing and social media apps for fast content processing and posting.

For any adventure, you can count on Xiaomi’s latest light flagship phone to capture your favorite memories. To get yours, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is available for order online via Lazada or Shopee, or at a Xiaomi store near you, with an SRP that starts at P20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and P21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. To learn more about the model, visit www.facebook.com/XiaomiPhilippines and follow the page for updates. – Rappler.com