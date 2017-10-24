623 out of 1,572 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination held in Middle East last September 2017

This is a press release from PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 623 out of 1,572 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Kuwait; Oman and in Israel last September 2017.

The Board of Nursing is composed of Glenda S. Arquiza, Chairman (on leave); Gloria B. Arcos (Officer-In- Charge), Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Florence C. Cawaon and Cora A. Anonuevo, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Below is the full list of passers:

PRC results: September 2017 ​Special Professional Licensure Exam for ​Nurses (Middle East) by Rappler on Scribd

