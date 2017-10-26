This busy and interesting role requires a flexible person who can contribute to the fast-paced environment at the Embassy

Published 4:57 PM, October 26, 2017

The following is a press release from the Norwegian Embassy in Manila.

The Norwegian Embassy in Manila is seeking an innovative and ambitious Communications Adviser. This busy and interesting role requires a flexible person who can contribute to the fast-paced environment at the Embassy. It provides a good opportunity for someone with a keen interest in politics, communications and diplomacy. The candidate will work closely with the Ambassador, the Deputy Head of Mission and the Political Section.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Further develop and implement the Embassy’s press, outreach and communications strategy.

Draft press releases and news articles for various Embassy communications channels.

Administer the Embassy webpage and social media channels.

Create and maintain the Embassy communication portfolio composed of various media (videos, photos, presentation, books and other relevant materials)

Monitor and report highlights and analysis on Norway’s presence in the Philippine media.

Establish contact and maintain dialogue with relevant media actors.

Develop new initiatives related to public diplomacy and communication.

Administer, monitor and follow up on Norwegian funded projects, specifically related to culture.

Skills and experience of the preferred candidate

Excellent knowledge of Philippine society, political landscape and media industry.

Excellent command of the English language.

Good influencing and public presentation skills.

Working knowledge in web content publication, copywriting, video editing and photography.

Good organisational skills and an ability to prioritise tasks and work to deadlines.

An ability to learn quickly and a willingness to develop new skills.

An ability to work independently and to take the initiative as well as being able to work well with others.

Requirements

A university degree (preferably Communications, Journalism, International Relations or Political sciences)

A minimum of 5 years of relevant experience is desirable.

Proven experience as a communications officer.

Compensation

Competitive salary

Application process

Applications should include a CV and a brief covering letter explaining why you would like to apply for the job and why you think you would be good at it. Only those candidates who are short-listed will be contacted and called for an interview.

Applications with attachments should be submitted by email to emb.manila@mfa.no no later than 12 November 2017. For questions regarding the position, please contact us by email at emb.manila@mfa.no. - Rappler.com/Press Release