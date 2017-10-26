Norwegian Embassy seeking innovative and ambitious Communications Adviser
The following is a press release from the Norwegian Embassy in Manila.
The Norwegian Embassy in Manila is seeking an innovative and ambitious Communications Adviser. This busy and interesting role requires a flexible person who can contribute to the fast-paced environment at the Embassy. It provides a good opportunity for someone with a keen interest in politics, communications and diplomacy. The candidate will work closely with the Ambassador, the Deputy Head of Mission and the Political Section.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
- Further develop and implement the Embassy’s press, outreach and communications strategy.
- Draft press releases and news articles for various Embassy communications channels.
- Administer the Embassy webpage and social media channels.
- Create and maintain the Embassy communication portfolio composed of various media (videos, photos, presentation, books and other relevant materials)
- Monitor and report highlights and analysis on Norway’s presence in the Philippine media.
- Establish contact and maintain dialogue with relevant media actors.
- Develop new initiatives related to public diplomacy and communication.
- Administer, monitor and follow up on Norwegian funded projects, specifically related to culture.
Skills and experience of the preferred candidate
- Excellent knowledge of Philippine society, political landscape and media industry.
- Excellent command of the English language.
- Good influencing and public presentation skills.
- Working knowledge in web content publication, copywriting, video editing and photography.
- Good organisational skills and an ability to prioritise tasks and work to deadlines.
- An ability to learn quickly and a willingness to develop new skills.
- An ability to work independently and to take the initiative as well as being able to work well with others.
Requirements
- A university degree (preferably Communications, Journalism, International Relations or Political sciences)
- A minimum of 5 years of relevant experience is desirable.
- Proven experience as a communications officer.
Compensation
Competitive salary
Application process
Applications should include a CV and a brief covering letter explaining why you would like to apply for the job and why you think you would be good at it. Only those candidates who are short-listed will be contacted and called for an interview.
Applications with attachments should be submitted by email to emb.manila@mfa.no no later than 12 November 2017. For questions regarding the position, please contact us by email at emb.manila@mfa.no. - Rappler.com/Press Release