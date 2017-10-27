The deadline of nomination is on March 30, 2018

Published 4:42 PM, October 27, 2017

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission

Manila, Philippines – A public school teacher shared his talent for construction work by building a classroom, a concrete footbridge leading to the school and a hand washing facility to address the accessibility, security and sanitation problems which have long hounded the learning center. With his contributions, he was conferred with the highest honor a government worker can receive in his/her lifetime—the Presidential Lingkod Bayani Award.

This is the inspiring story of Teacher I Jeovanne M. Cagoscos from Col. Antonio C. Lanzar Elementary School in Digos City, Davao del Sur. The Civil Service Commission (CSC) continues to search for public servants like him in its annual Search for Outstanding Government Workers.

Moving toward its 59th year of honoring public servant heroes, the CSC is again inviting everyone to nominate deserving government officials and employees to the Search for 2018 Outstanding Government Workers. The deadline of nomination is on March 30, 2018.

There are three award categories—the Presidential Lingkod Bayan (PLB) Award which is conferred to an individual or group of individuals for exceptional or extraordinary contributions resulting from an idea or performance that had nationwide impact on public interest, security and patrimony; the Civil Service Commission Pagasa Award which is conferred to an individual or group of individuals for outstanding contributions resulting from an idea or performance that directly benefit more than one department of the government; and the Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or Dangal ng Bayan Award which is conferred to an individual for performance of an extraordinary act or public service and consistent demonstration of exemplary ethical behavior as provided under Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

For more details, contact the Honor Awards Program Secretariat at 931-7993 or 932-0381; email paio.hap@csc.gov.ph / hapsecretariat@gmail.com / hapsecretariat@yahoo.com; or visit the nearest CSC Regional or Field Office. – Rappler.com