2,235 out of 4,784 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Exam and 2,916 out of 3,258 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Exam this October 2017

Published 9:36 PM, October 27, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday, October 27 that 2,235 out of 4,784 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 2,916 out of 3,258 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Electronics Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Lucena this October 2017.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

The results were released in 4 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the October 2017 Electronics Engineer Licensure

Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top ten performing schools in the October 2017 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the October 2017 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the two highest places in the October 2017 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

EE1017 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From November 3 to November 8, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in

the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com