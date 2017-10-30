Congratulations to the passers!

Published 8:35 PM, October 30, 2017

This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 372 out of 750 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila and Cebu this October 2017.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the October 2017 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2017 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Geod1017 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Starting November 3, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com