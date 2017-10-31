This is a press release from the Cavite State University - National Coffee Research, Development and Extension Center. The event is open to the public.

MANILA, Philippines – Organized by Cavite State University - National Coffee Research, Development and Extension Center (CvSU-NCRDEC), the 1st National Coffee Education Congress will bring together the country’s key coffee players from November 6 to 9, 2017 in Indang, Cavite, Philippines. The Congress will gather State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and other Research and Development Institutions (RDIs) to discuss issues, challenges, and opportunities in the coffee sector.



Invited speakers and guests will discuss the latest trends in coffee like international market scenarios, future pricing prospects, coffee certification and sustainability programs, technical, farming innovations, long-term production, quality control and manufacturing, and most importantly, the roles of SUCs in coffee research and development.

This particular focus on coffee research and development aims to address Baker’s 2009 assertion that more adaptive, participatory research is needed to find out how best to help coffee farmers as the weather outlook for coffee growers over the next millennium is poor.

Further this coffee education congress aims to tackle challenges to the coffee industry brought about by global warming and possibly, find solutions to them. As Woodside asserted in 2011, “sustained rains, droughts, higher temperatures, diseases, and pests attributed to climate change are hurting coffee crops and production.”

The Opening Program will be graced by Honorable Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato De La Peña, and Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, among others. Highlights also include plenary and parallel presentations on the status of research on and development of coffee in the Philippines and in Asia, trade fair and exhibit, technology forum, an appreciation night, and various demonstrations on barista / coffee-making, latte art, and coffee-based cooking.

Supported by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), this event presents a rare occasion to meet major stakeholders in various aspects of coffee production, processing, and marketing locally and globally.

