Published 8:02 PM, November 01, 2017

On Saturday, November 4, CrossFit enthusiasts, spectators, and athletes will gather to watch and compete in the most awaited competition of the year, Manila Throwdown 2017 Team Edition (MTD), from 8 am to 5 pm at The Tent, Acacia Estates in Taguig City.

Manila Throwdown is a sport event that tests the overall fitness abilities of qualified participants who are set to compete against provincial as well as foreign athletes from neighboring Asian countries.

This year marks the 7th Manila Throwdown, with two events each year – individual edition in April and the upcoming team edition on November 4. In the Team Edition, athletes get to compete with their teammates against different CrossFit gyms or boxes.

Some 255 qualified athletes from 70 teams were selected during the online qualifiers last August to September 2017 and are set to compete this Saturday.

"The CrossFit community keeps growing and growing each year, producing better and more well-rounded athletes," said Kristella Gutierrez, event director for MTD.

"And the Manila Throwdown is a tournament where they get to compete with other athletes, here and abroad. They have fun winning, competing and they also get reassess their skills. Overall, it's a community gathering where they see their coach and friends compete, where they can eat, shop," Gutierrez added.

The public is invited to watch and support their favorite athletes hailing from neighboring Asian countries such as Guam, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu and different provinces in the Philippines spanning across Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Baguio, Pampanga, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Madayaw among others.

Non-CrossFit members are also welcome to enjoy and learn more about CrossFit. Guests will have the opportunity to attend the event, meet other CrossFit enthusiasts, win prizes, shop, eat and many more. Participating athletes will get to enjoy products, prizes, loot bags, and giveaways provided by participating sponsors.

This year’s Team Edition will be presented by Nagaraya. Nagaraya is the owner of Nagaraya Cracker Nuts, a source of protein and extra energy. Other sponsors include Reebok, PlayHard MuscleWraps, Hyclens & Alvica, Biogenic and Atsui.

