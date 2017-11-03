Those interested to join may register until Monday, November 13

Published 9:39 AM, November 03, 2017

The following is a press release from Miriam College

The Leisure and Tourism Management students of Miriam College is set to hold "EchoTourism v3.0: Ecology, Culture, Heritage, Opportunities" on Monday, November 20, from 8 am to 4 pm at the Marian Auditorium at Miriam College (MC) in Quezon City.

EchoTourism is a conference that focuses on the dynamics of ecotourism through the different lenses of ecology, culture, heritage. It also seeks to share best practices from experts in the field.

The conference program will feature ideas, opportunities, and solutions for the tourism industry to assist in conserving natural areas. Former environment secretary Gina Lopez will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets to the conference are priced at P700, inclusive of a seminar kit, food, and a certificate.

Tourism students and practitioners are welcome to participate at the event. Conference proceeds will go to Barangay Greater Lagro, a partner community.

Those interested to join may register until Monday, November 13. You may either visit the ECHOTOURISM V 3.0 Facebook page or go to this link.

Fill out the necessary details needed in the website and confirm your payment on or before November 13. Once registered, wait for the confirmation email that will be sent directly to the participant.

If you're a partner school or an organization, you may pay through your respective organizations. Payment on the day of the conference is also allowed.

For further inquiries, you may contact Toni Ritz Maxilom at 09363656269 or at mc.echov3@gmail.com.

The event is a partnership between Leisure and Tourism Management students and MC's advocacy center Environmental Studies Institute. – Rappler.com