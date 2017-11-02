4,511 out of 14,816 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination

Published 12:58 AM, November 03, 2017

This is an official announcement from the PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,511 out of 14,816 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban and Tuguegarao last October 2017. The results of examination with respect to three (3) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Joel L. Tan-Torres, Chairman; Eliseo A. Aurellado (inhibited), Gerard B. Sanvictores, Gloria T. Baysa, Concordio S. Quisaot, Samuel B. Padilla and Arlyn S. Villanueva, Members.

From November 9 to November 21, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Here is the full list of passers:

October 2017 ​Certified Public Accountants Examination Results​ by Rappler on Scribd

–Rappler.com