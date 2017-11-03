The BDJ Power Planner is designed to empower the modern-day Filipina

November 03, 2017

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Viviamo! Inc.]

MANILA, Philippines — The 2018 edition of the Belle de Jour (BDJ) Power Planner is officially on sale. It was first made available for purchase last October 21-22 at the Shangri-la Plaza East Atrium.

The message of this year's planner is “I am a beauty of one,” a call to embrace one’s individuality. The launch sale commenced with a two-day gathering of the planner’s fans, following the planner’s message of celebrating uniqueness with the theme, “Dare to be you.”

Introduced together with the premier planner is the 2018 edition of the Navi Journal: Your Life Navigator, which aims to guide the wanderlust soul.

Three other journals and planners were also available during the event: Everything is Possible Planner, Focus Journal, and the newest addition to the collection, the Essentials notebook. It's crafted for the bullet journaling enthusiast or the free-flowing creative. These products and the rest of the stationery collection will be available for purchase at a special launch price until the end of October.

Viviamo! Inc.’s president, the brainchild behind the BDJ Power Planner, Darlyn Ty-Nilo, shared that the inspiration behind this year’s message is to remind everyone that no one is like anyone else on this planet. “In the age of social media when people are pressured to conform to an image or identity, we must constantly remind people that their beauty lies in their uniqueness. And we hope that the users of the BDJ planner will be reminded of that every time they plan their day ahead.

Every year, Viviamo! Inc., donates all the proceeds from the BDJ Launch to an advocacy.

Viviamo! Inc. is the maker of the Belle De Jour Power Planner and other stationeries created to empower Filipinas. To know more about their products and services, log on to their website at http://www.ilovebdj.com

A kickstart on setting #2018Goals

The event focused on helping its participants in setting and achieving their #2018Goals. In a series of talks by different #GoalGurus, the attendees learned how to start achieving different goals for 2018. The talks were categorized into the following: #PlannerGoals, #FinanceGoals, #FashionGoals, #FitnessGoals, #HealthGoals, #MinimalistGoals, #TravelGoals, and #LifeGoals.

Some of the speakers include Liz Lanuzo, founder of Project Vanity, who talked about how she achieved her life goal of turning passion into profit. Cheska Sarausad of Sunlife talked about setting realistic financial goals for the coming year and safeguarding investments in times of economic instability. Mental health advocate and writer Nannie Flores shared her struggle with depression, and how she overcame the battle.

Belle de Jour goes above and beyond the planners, journals and stationeries to help women live life to the fullest. It is the modern Filipina's partner in realizing her dreams and goals in every aspect of her life. — Rappler.com