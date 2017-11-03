Rappler CEO Maria Ressa will be a guest speaker at the event

Published 2:15 PM, November 03, 2017

The following is a press release from the Women and Gender Institute (WAGI) of Miriam College.

The Women and Gender Institute (WAGI) of Miriam College will hold the First Southeast Asian Women’s Summit in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN with the Philippines as Chair in 2017.

The Women’s Summit is also Miriam College’s tribute to the late Sen. Leticia Ramos Shahani’s lifetime leadership in promoting gender equality and women’s rights in the Philippines as well as globally. With the theme: Fifty Years Of ASEAN: What’s In It For Women, Why Women Are In It? the Summit brings together women and feminist groups from a broad range of sectors and institutions including civil society groups, academe, professionals, indigenous and representatives from government.

The conference will be held at the Miriam College Campus at Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City from November 7-9,2017.

The Summit aims to celebrate gains and progress made by women’s movements in ASEAN in promoting women's rights and gender equality; identify and address the strategic and critical issues and challenges faced by women in the political, social, economic and socio-cultural, areas.

“This is the first only conference during the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN that is focused on the role of women in ASEAN and the critical issues and challenges women face in the region and as such, it is strategically important,” said Prof. Aurora De Dios, convener of the event and WAGI Senior Project Director. She added, “the conference hopes to generate recommendations from the 21 workshops of the conference that will be submitted to relevant ASEAN bodies for their perusal and consideration.”

Among the topics that will be covered at the three-day event includes: Misogyny in Media and Fake News, Women’s Role in Preventing Violent Extremism, Women Opposing Impunity and Discrimination in ASEAN, Strengthening the Role of Women in ASEAN, Challenges and Opportunities for Women and Youth in ASEAN, and Queering Feminist Activism Amidst Shrinking Political Spaces.

Speakers and guests are Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely, Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Kok Li Peng, Ana Kaltfors; UN Women Regional Office’s Carla Silbert; UN Women ASEAN Commission on Women and Children Chair Lily Purba; Rappler CEO Maria Ressa; Sr. Mary John Mananzan of St. Scholastica’s College, Manila; Maria Socorro Diokno of the Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG, Mu Suchoa, Cambodian Parliamentarian (live stream message); Lila Shahani Secretary-General of the Philippine National Commission to UNESCO; Amina Rasul, Philippine Council for Islam and Democracy (PCID) and Dr. Socorro Reyes of Congressional Legislative Development (CLD); Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay; among many other distinguished guests.

For more information, call (632) 4359229 / 5805400 local 3590 or 0995 937 8120; email wagi@mc.edu.ph/mmreyes@mc.edu.ph; or visit www.womenandgenderinstitute.com. - Rappler.com/Press Release