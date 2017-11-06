479 out of 1,399 passed the Fisheries Technologist licensure examination

Published 5:51 PM, November 06, 2017

This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 479 out of 1,399 passed the Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Fisheries in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2017.

The members of the Board of Fisheries who gave the licensure examination are Westly R. Rosario, Chairman and Catalino R. Dela Cruz, Member.

The results were released in five (5) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the October 2017 Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees in the October 2017 Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination who garnered the ten (10) highest places are the following:

Here are the passers:

Starting November 8, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

Notice of admission (for identification only),

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag),

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com