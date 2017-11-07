4,957 out of 8,701 passed the examination

Published 11:10 PM, November 07, 2017

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,957 out of 8,701 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2017.

The members of the Board of Psychology who gave the licensure examination are Ms. Miriam P. Cue, Chairman; Ms. Alexa P. Abrenica and Ms. Imelda Virginia G. Villar, Members.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

From November 22 to November 28, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

- Rappler.com/Press Release