1,444 out of 3,360 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination

Published 6:52 PM, November 08, 2017

This is a press release from PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,444 out of 3,360 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2017. The results of examination with respect to forty-five (45) examinees were withheld, per Board Memorandum dated October 30, 2017.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Alejandro R. San Pedro, Chairman; Dr. Remy B. Dequiña, Dr. Josephine H. Hipolito, Dr. Lolita I. Dicang and Ms. Rhodora L. Lopez, Members.

From November 16 to November 17, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

NOVEMBER 2017 MIDWIVES LICENSURE EXAMINATIONS by Rappler on Scribd

NOVEMBER 2017 MIDWIVES LICENSURE EXAMINATIONS by Rappler on Scribd

–Rappler.com