ISM is searching for the next batch of Filipino Scholars for School Year 2018-19

Published 2:55 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Are you 13 or 14 years old and want to study at the International School Manila (ISM)?

ISM's Filipino Scholars come from public and private schools throughout the metro and, for more than 40 years, many of the scholars have been winning full scholarships to the world’s top colleges and universities: Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, Cornell and Princeton, among others.

The scholarship program makes available scholarships for study through high school for students of Filipino citizenship who will be 13 or 14 years of age on or before September 1, 2018 and have completed the equivalent of ISM’s Grade 7. The scholarship is a needs-based program offering deserving students 5 years of study at the school.

ISM is currently accepting applications until January 25, 2017 (Thursday).

For more information and list of application requirements, visit the school website www.ismanila.org or call the Middle School Guidance Office. – Rappler.com