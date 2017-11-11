This networking and marketing event shall be held this November 18 at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila

Published 10:16 AM, November 11, 2017

[Editor's post: This article is a press release from Blogapalooza Inc.]

On its 6th year in the business, Blogapalooza Inc. yet again proves its leadership in the influencer marketing industry through “Generation Digital” – a one-day business-to-influencer networking and marketing event that gathers bloggers, social media influencers, and internet celebrities from all over the Philippines in a day of learning, interaction, innovation, and improvement.

A combination of talks, panel discussions, networking opportunities, product showcases and exhibits, Generation Digital (“Gen D”) aims to promote using social media for social good, responsible internet citizenship, and a shift in perspective from relationship-driven marketing to one that’s more analytics-driven and metrics-centered. The new look, functionalities, and capabilities of the company’s proprietary influencer marketing platform, Buzzin shall also be unveiled during this day.

Through the coining of the term “Gen D”, Blogapalooza Inc. aims to communicate a message of unity and inclusivity in spite of online divisiveness; that regardless of age; Gen X, Gen Y, Gen Z, Baby Boomers, Millennials, whichever generation bracket one belongs to, we are all Generation Digital, “Gen D” – we are all affected and connected by the world of digital.

The Generation Digital event shall feature keynotes from industry experts like ASec. Kris Ablan, Mario Domingo, Dan Meyer, Carlo Ople, and Atty. JJ Disini, as well as panel discussions with influencers and thought leaders Donald Lim, Norman Agatep, Jason Cruz, Ramon Bautista, Lloyd Cadena, Anna Oposa, Niccolo Cosme, Gian Viterbo, Kim Cruz, Louise Delos Reyes, Micco Solis, Raffy Pekson, Jane Uymatiao, Justin Joyas, Jane Villa, Rose Fres Fausto, Lyqa Maravilla, Dennis Lim, Mikael Daez, and Joyce Pring.

With a combined total reach of more than 500 million through its entire influencer network, Blogapalooza Inc. continues to introduce innovations in the influencer marketing industry, transforming how businesses and influencers connect through the years.

Generation Digital (Powered by Blogapalooza) shall be held this November 18 at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila. Rawr Awards 2017 by Lionheartv.net and Blogapalooza after-party shall follow immediately after at Chaos Manila.

For more information, please visit the Blogapalooza website at www.blogapalooza.ph and Blogapalooza Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blogapalooza for updates. – Rappler.com