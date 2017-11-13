This developer conference takes place from November 18 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center beside SM Aura, Taguig City

Published 11:34 AM, November 13, 2017

[Editor's Note: The following is a press release from the DevCon team]

DEVCON Summit 2017 is coming back bigger and bolder this year to lead professional and aspiring developers alike towards technological innovation. The biggest developer conference in the Philippines takes place from November 18 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center beside SM Aura, Taguig City.



Developed with the theme “Changing The Game," this year’s summit will highlight emerging technologies and hot topics in the tech industry such as Blockchain, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and DevOps.

The previous DEVCON Summit was attended by more than 1,400 developers and tech enthusiasts from all over the country.

This year's DEVCON will will feature 6 keynotes, 4 panel discussions, and 24 breakout sessions over the course of two fun and exciting days of learning!

The summit's aim is to help aspiring and professional developers from all over the country to pursue innovation, as well as to keep them in the loop of the latest trends and tricks of the trade using today’s technology.

To further inspire attendees to turn their ideas into reality, Brian Behlendorf, one of the world’s foremost thought leaders and game changers in tech, will be one of the keynote speakers at the summit.

With the skyrocketing demand for innovations that keep growing by the hour, it's time to break free from the traditional rules of the game, and step it up not only to achieve professional development but mostly to further contribute to the global progress.

Be part of the game. Be part of the change.

See you at DEVCON SUMMIT 2017! Register now! Limited slots only. For further details, kindly visit the DEVCON SUMMIT website at http://summit.devcon.ph or contact us via E-Mail at summit@devcon.ph.

– Rappler.com