Published 2:59 PM, November 16, 2017

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission Regional and Field Offices are now accepting applications for the March 18, 2018 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT). The deadline for submission of application is on January 31, 2018. The CSC reminds interested individuals however to file their applications early because acceptance of application is on a first-come, first-served basis and shall be closed any time before the deadline if the CSC Regional/Field Office has already reached the target number of applicants.

The CS examinations are open to Filipino citizens, regardless of educational attainment, who are at least 18 years old at the time of filing of application, and have not taken the same level of examination within three months before the date of examination.

Interested applicants must complete the following requirements: (1) Properly accomplished Application Form (CS Form No. 100, Revised September 2016, available at any CSC Regional/Field Office, and downloadable from the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph); (2) Four pieces of recently taken (not more than three months ago) passport sized (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm) I.D. pictures in white background, showing the applicant’s bare face (without eye glasses or any accessory that may cover facial features), and with hand-held and written name tag legibly showing the applicant’s signature over printed full name; (3) Original and photocopy of any of the following I.D. cards which must be valid (not expired): Driver’s License, Passport, PRC License, SSS I.D., GSIS I.D. (UMID), current Company/Office I.D., current School I.D., Postal I.D., BIR I.D., PhilHealth I.D., Barangay I.D., Voter’s I.D., Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate, or NBI Clearance; and (4) If the I.D. card has no indicated date of birth, original and photocopy of birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (formerly National Statistics Office), or the Local Civil Registry printed on security paper.

The CSC stressed that applicants must personally submit their applications at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the CSC RO’s Field Offices where they intend to take the examination. Examination fee for both levels of examination is PhP500.

The second conduct of CSE-PPT next year is slated August 12, 2018. Application period shall run from April 10 – June 22, 2018.

For further inquiries or updates on the CSE-PPT, visit CSC’s website at csc.gov.ph, or follow its Facebook page, fb.com/PhilippineCivilServiceCommission. - Rappler.com/Press Release