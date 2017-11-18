The Miss Possibilities Pageant will be held on December 2 at the Henry Lee Irwin Theatre at the Ateneo de Manila University

Published 10:23 AM, November 18, 2017

Miss Possibilities is the first pageant in the country and in Asia for girls and women 12 years and older with special needs, that will be held on December 2, Saturday, at the Henry Lee Irwin Theatre in Ateneo de Manila University. (READ: Miss Possibilities: Where every girl gets a crown)

The Miss Possibilities Pageant is in partnership with Best Buddies Philippines, a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). (READ: Global non-profit names Fil-Am blogger 'Mother of the Year')

The pageant aims to "create social awarenss of people with special needs and their important role in society, build the self-confidence of young women with special needs and celebrate their life accomplishments, and redefine the meaning of true beauty and showcase inner beauty."

This year, there will be a Celebrity Inclusion Fashion Show and the Miss Possibilities 2017 Alumni Parade.

There will also be celebrity role models, self-image and self-confidence building activities, photo shoots for the participating girls, and other activities. – Rappler.com