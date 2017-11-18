Here are the winning photographs in the competition celebrating Philippine-Japan Friendship Month by JICA. Rappler was a media partner in the contest.

Published 3:31 PM, November 18, 2017

This is a press release from Japan International Cooperation Agency. Rappler was a media partner in this competition.

MANILA, Philippines – A photo of a mother and child living in the Cordillera won the top prize in the first Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) photography competition in the Philippines with the theme, “JICA and the Filipinos: Images of a Better Tomorrow.”

The winning photo taken by Jaime Singlador, a civil engineer, depicted Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) to support the Philippines’ maternal and child health services in remote areas in the Cordillera.

The other winning images featured JICA’s flood control project in Ormoc, Leyte, taken by Macbeth Omega, and the Mandaue-Mactan bridge project against a sunset backdrop by Paulo Andrada.

The competition received more than 250 entries, taken by individuals from different professions, mostly millennials, and which highlighted different facets of JICA assistance for farmers, women, children, and other vulnerable communities.

“We received many inspiring entries showing the impact of JICA’s activities to the Filipinos. The competition somehow promoted better understanding of JICA’s development cooperation in the Philippines and encouraged more young people to contribute to nation building,” said JICA Senior Representative Aya Kano.

The owners of the top 3 winning entries will receive digital cameras from a well-known Japanese camera brand. The runners-up will each receive a consolation prize. They are Allan Castañeda, Carter Luma-ang, Nomer Pascual, Michael Alexis Rayo, Jonas Juntilla, Jihad Mandi, Fredelon Sison, and Robert Alvarez.

Below are their entries:

JICA, the world's largest bilateral aid agency, implements Japan's ODA with partner countries like the Philippines. Since the 1960s, JICA has been supporting Philippine inclusive development through various development cooperation activities promoting sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, and Mindanao peace and development.

