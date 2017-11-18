Centris unveils its holiday activities for the family with the lighting of their Christmas Tree

The Christmas season has officially commenced in Centris as the 45-foot Christmas tree was lighted last November 17 at the Centris Walk. The iconic Christmas tree illuminates with its red and gold accents with a touch of French details.

A grand fireworks display and a shower of confetti marked the start of the ceremony. Performances from Christian Bautista, the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and the Mandaluyong Children’s Choir filled the air with Christmas cheer.

“Notice the new construction and developments this year, as Eton Properties continues to expand its commercial footprint in Centris. We hope that very soon Centris will establish itself as a vibrant, open, exciting, yet both a public and private place for customers who seek social and individual spaces that are not intimidating but welcoming,” said Eton Properties chief operating officer Archt. Josefino Lucas.

Dubbed as Magnifique Noel, Centris has lined up a series of holiday activities. From December 15 to 23, Misa de Gallo will be held every 6pm at the Centris Walk. Shoppers will be serenaded with performances from renowned chorales and choirs with Carols at the Walk happening every Friday night of December. Every Friday and Saturday night of December, kids and kids at heart will have the chance to meet and greet Santa Claus. Bring your families and friends as Centris treats its shoppers to a grand fireworks display every Saturday night of December. On December 9, Dakila will take center stage for their Alab ng Puso Concert. Plus, the SIDCOR Sunday Market is open every Sunday from 6AM-2PM for good finds on food, plants, home decors, accessories, clothes and lots of novelty and gift items. Centris will also give more significance to this season of giving through Pamaskong Handog for Kids under Centris Shares, the commercial center’s CSR program. – Rappler.com