Congratulations to the new batch of licensed geologists!

Published 4:35 PM, November 20, 2017

This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 183 out of 453 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geology in Manila this November 2017.

The members of the Board of Geology who gave the licensure examination are Rolando E. Peña, Chairman; Elmer B. Billedo and Benjamin S. Austria, Members.

The top performing school in the November 2017 Geologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the nine (9) highest places in the November 2017 Geologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Geol1117 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From November 28 to November 29, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com