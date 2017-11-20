235 out of 376 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination in Manila this November 2017

Published 4:47 PM, November 20, 2017

This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 235 out of 376 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in Manila this November 2017.

The members of the Board of Aeronautical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ernesto B. Ferreras, Jr., Chairman and Engr. Redentor C. Malia, Member.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the November 2017 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2017 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Aero1117 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From November 28 to November 29, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com