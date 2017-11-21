PRESS RELEASE: The UP Diliman Office of the Chancellor announces the 2017 year-end program with the theme 'UP Diliman: Paaralan, Palaruan'

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Diliman (UPD) Office of the Chancellor announces the 2017 year-end program with the theme “UP Diliman: Paaralan, Palaruan.”

This year’s theme is inspired by “Homo Ludens: A Study of the Play Element in Culture,” a book written in 1938 by Dutch historian and philosopher Johan Huizinga, who used the term “homo ludens” to describe the nature of man and society to create “play” which in turn forms their culture. Play is for recreation, something which gives pleasure but its objective is not a joke. Plays have rules to maintain order but the participants or players are free to go overboard the established rules to bring changes in the game mechanics. Plays are free and liberating; people join plays not just to claim the reward but also to participate, be involved and intervene.

Chancellor Michael L. Tan, in memorandum MLT-17-196 on October 20 states “the University has a crucial role in the current situation where fate seems to be playing with the country. For the past weeks, several civil actions were launched to prevent the trampling of the people’s inherent rights. There is a persistent call towards the fight to protect and preserve freedom. ‘UP players’ are trained and have the knowledge and skills necessary to overcome new conflicts and defend the right to life and to live.”

Pag-iilaw. The year-end program will open with “Pag-iilaw para sa Pasko 2017 at Konsiyerto sa Plaza” on November 24, Friday, 6:30 pm at the Oblation Plaza. This is the formal lighting of the campus which signals the beginning of the Christmas season at UPD.

The centerpiece of the event is the unveiling of the installation “Mulat” by College of Fine Arts faculty Toym Imao at the Oblation Plaza.

According to the artist, the Oblation will be set amidst a representation of a giant eye aand woven with colorful threads representing a diversity of visions and ways of seeing. “The eye watches over a playing field where outlines of children at play dot the Oblation plaza. The figures are both present and absent, their forms as visual metaphors of children who exist in memories, those who are no longer with us, young people caught in the crossfires of senseless ‘wars’ and conflict. Memories that glow amidst the darkness that reign over a land threatened by a culture of death and impunity. Their faint glow illuminates and inspires us to overcome the darkness and be sources of light ourselves.”

The work also represents the university “as an entity that watches over its people, serves as an oculus for critical thought and initiates movements that are game changers or just actions that level the playing field against threats to our society and those who do not play fair.”

A concert following the lighting rites will feature the UP Staff Chorale, UP Dance Company, UP Parkour, UP Rondalla, Marynor Madamesilla and Pinoy alternative rock band Sandwich. Raymond Marasigan, one of the band’s members, is a UPD alumnus.

Session Avenue

On December 1, Friday, is the on-ground music and cultural event “Session Avenue” at the College of Mass Communication Hill from 6 to 10pm. It will showcase home-grown talents and indie bands, solo artists, spoken word artists and poets, among others. There will also be an open mic jamming session. The event will be a taped-as-live music segment for the program “Soundtrip” of DZUP 1602 as part of their 60th anniversary celebration.

Messiah

On December 7 and 8, Thursday and Friday, the College of Music will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at the Abelardo Hall Auditorium. The annual free concert features the UP Concert Chorus, UP Cherubim and Seraphim, UP Staff Chorale, Villancico, Dawani Women’s Choir, UP Orchestra and others.

Lantern Parade

The much-awaited Lantern Parade and Competition is on December 15, Friday. Administrative and academic units will parade their lanterns from the University Avenue, around the Academic Oval and end at the Amphitheater. Following the parade is a short program at the Amphitheater with performances, the awarding of prizes to the outstanding lanterns and the highly anticipated fireworks display.

Music and television personality Agot Isidro, along with actor and stylist Ricci Chan will host the program. Both are UPD alumni.

Maskipaps

Simultaneous with the Lantern Parade is “Maskipaps: The Crossover” which will be from 7pm to 4am of December 16, Saturday at the Sunken Garden. This annual event sponsored by UP Beta Epsilon will feature several bands and disc jockeys.

All events are free and open to the public, except Messiah, where free control tickets are required for admission. Tickets will be available at the College of Music. For details, refer to the music.upd.edu.ph.