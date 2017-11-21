6,075 out of 12,447 passed the November 2017 Civil Engineer licensure examination

Published 8:49 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,075 out of 12,447 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2017.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, Chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, Members.

The top performing schools in the November 2017 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2017 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Ce1117 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From November 27 to December 6, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope



Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com