Published 4:00 PM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced the conduct of the 2018 Career Service Examination - Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) on March 18 and August 12. Aside from the CSE-PPT, CSC will also administer other nationwide civil service examinations next year namely, the Career Service Examination for Foreign Service Officer (January 28); Fire Officer Examination, and Penology Officer Examination (June 17); and Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (June 17 and October 14).

Application period for CSE for Foreign Service Officer (CSE-FSO) is ongoing. Applications should be personally submitted at any Regional Consular Office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), or Philippine embassies and consulates abroad not later than December 1, 2017; or at the DFA-Board of Foreign Service Examinations, Pasay City, not later than December 8, 2017. Examination fee is P500. The CSE-FSO, if passed, will result in the conferment of the Career Foreign Service Officer Eligibility that is appropriate for appointment to clerical and technical positions in the government that do not require practice of profession and are not covered by Bar, board and special laws. The CSE-FSO is also the qualifying test for the five-part Foreign Service Officer Examination administered by the DFA to recruit candidates for the position of FSO Class IV.

Also, filing of applications for the first schedule of the career service exams on March 18 is ongoing and will close at January 31, 2018. Applications must be filed at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the CSC RO’s field offices, where applicants intend to take the examination. For details on application requirements and procedure, interested parties may access CSC Examination Announcement No. 04, s. 2017 now posted on the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph. Examination fee is also P500.

The Career Service Professional and SubProfessional examinations are open to Filipino citizens who are at least 18 years old at the time of filing of application regardless of their educational attainment, and who have not yet met the limitation on the frequency of taking the career service exams, which shall be once in three months for the same level of examination.

Passers of the Career Service examinations will be conferred either the Professional Eligibility, or the SubProfessional Eligibility. The former is also appropriate to clerical and technical positions in the government while the latter is appropriate only to clerical positions.

The CSC shall issue separate examination announcements on the CSC website for the Fire Officer Examination, Penology Officer Examination, and the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination.

On October 14, CSC will also administer Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, Ethics-Oriented Personality Test (EOPT), and Intermediate Competency on Local Treasury Examination (ICLTE). Corresponding exam announcements shall also be issued.

For updates, interested individuals may visit CSC's website and follow its official Facebook page.