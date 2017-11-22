Congratulations to all the passers!

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, November 22 that 627 out of 942 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this November 2017.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, Chairman; Engr. Jeffrey G. Mijares and Engr. Cyd P. Aguilera, Members.

The top performing schools in the November 2017 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2017 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Chem1117 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From November 28 to November 29, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com